Furniture manufacturer to expand near Charlotte and add 72 jobs

8 hrs ago

Upholstered furniture maker Sutter Street Manufacturing plans to create 72 new jobs with an investment of $1.9 million over the next three years in the Catawba County town of Claremont, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday. "North Carolina is home to some of the most skilled furniture talent in the world," Cooper said, in a statement.

Chicago, IL

