Contrasting Valmont Industries
Masco Corporation and Valmont Industries are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership. Masco Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|48 min
|Ella
|135
|Lexington Seaside Retreat (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Regina Krasny
|6
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|retownes
|35
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jul 3
|Coolnana
|184
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... (Jan '17)
|Jul 3
|Coolnana
|3
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Jul 2
|Stephanie
|50
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|nanaj
|115
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC