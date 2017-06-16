Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furn...

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries,'s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Jun 11 Linda 2
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jun 9 Jorygaz 781
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 5 Joy 182
Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11) Jun 5 Gloria 6
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Jun 3 mikeysolo101 17
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 31 mkurras 31
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 28 billg1970 421
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC