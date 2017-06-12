Y&Y Hardwoods Breathes New Life into Defunct Furniture Facility:...
Y&Y Hardwoods found a way to weather the storm as the U.S. furniture industry looked to Southeast Asia for its products and closed domestic furniture factories. The company has carved out a successful niche in the furniture industry and recently has been embarking on multi-million dollar investments in a new facility.
