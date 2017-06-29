Wordly Wise i3000 Adds Quizlet Integration
EPS Instruction and Intervention , a division of School Specialty, has unveiled new editions of Wordly Wise for the 2017-2018 school year. Wordly Wise 3000 4th Edition is the print version of the vocabulary instruction program, and Wordly Wise i3000 is the digital version.
