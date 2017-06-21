Why La-Z-Boy Incorporated Stock Popped Today
Quarterly revenue declined 1% year over year, to $412.7 million -- though it's worth noting that last year's fourth quarter had an extra week that resulted in roughly $29 million of additional sales. Same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network climbed 2.4%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|5 hr
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC