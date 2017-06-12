Top 6 Vendors in the Home Furniture Market in the US from 2017-2021: Technavio
This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period. The home furniture market in the US is highly fragmented due to the rise in the number of several players in the last few years.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|40 min
|nanaj
|115
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|McH
|34
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Coolnana
|783
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Set for Sale (Sep '16)
|Wed
|McH
|4
|looking to buy britannia rose nightstand (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Lusi
|10
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 25
|Fran Garrison
|183
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Leelee
|133
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
