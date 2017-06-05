Tools & Craft #50: Here's Why the American Furniture Industry Declined
"Between 2001 and 2012, 63,300 American factories closed their doors and five million American factory jobs went away. During the same time, China's manufacturing base ballooned to the tune of 14.1 million new jobs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Core77 design blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|May 24
|acossabone
|204
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC