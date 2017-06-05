Thornapple Brewing Company celebrates their grand opening
Thornapple Brewing Company will open to the public this Saturday, June 10. Located in a strip mall in the Grand Rapids suburb of Cascade, the brewery has been a long time dream of owner Eric Fouch and Jeff Coffey. The two met back in 1998 when they both worked at Steelcase.
