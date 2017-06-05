Switch Pyramid tops list of 'beautifu...

Switch Pyramid tops list of 'beautiful' data centers around the globe

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MLive.com

The newly opened Switch Pyramid has topped the list of Top 10 Beautiful Data Centers in DCD magazine's first annual ranking. "Data centers have a job to do, but there's no reason they shouldn't look good as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) 13 hr Joy 182
Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11) 18 hr Gloria 6
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Sat mikeysolo101 17
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 31 mkurras 31
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 28 billg1970 421
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 28 Jeanette 315
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) May 24 acossabone 204
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC