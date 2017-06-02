Steelcase Inc. to Webcast First Quart...

Steelcase Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call

Steelcase Inc. will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

