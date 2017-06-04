Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected to Anno...

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steelcase Inc. to announce sales of $744.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steelcase's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $748.00 million.

