Steelcase honored as one of most civic-minded companies

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

For the second year in a row, Steelcase has been recognized as one of the most community-minded companies in the nation. The Grand Rapids office furniture-maker is being spotlighted as a part of the Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light.

