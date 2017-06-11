Steelcase bringing style, choice to office chairsa
Steelcase Inc. is looking to bring more choice to the office furniture space with a colorful new line of task chairs. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered furniture company introduced the Series 1 office chair at an entry-level price point with a myriad of possible color combinations to suit the trend of bringing more vibrancy and personalization into workspaces.
