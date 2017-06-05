Steelcase and Microsoft's partnership aims to raise worker productivity
Steelcase CEO Jim Keane jokes the Grand Rapids furniture-maker partnering with Microsoft is as surprising to some as his predecessor Jim Hackett recently being named CEO of Ford Motor Co. But both are tied to Steelcase being an industry leader when it comes to the intersection of office furniture and technology.
