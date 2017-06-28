Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Herman Miller (MLHR) Share Price
Press coverage about Herman Miller has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Set for Sale (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|McH
|4
|looking to buy britannia rose nightstand (Feb '13)
|16 hr
|Lusi
|10
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 25
|Fran Garrison
|183
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Leelee
|133
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Jun 22
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 22
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
