Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Drops By 1.9%

LSI Industries, Inc. was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,042 shares, a decline of 1.9% from the April 28th total of 352,732 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.