Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Drops By 1.9%
LSI Industries, Inc. was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,042 shares, a decline of 1.9% from the April 28th total of 352,732 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|May 24
|acossabone
|204
