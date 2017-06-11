Select Comfort's chief marketing officer talks about bringing cinematic feel to new ads
Kevin Brown is chief marketing officer of Plymouth-based Select Comfort, makers of the Sleep Number bed. On his first day with the company, he was on a plane with CEO Shelly Ibach to Las Vegas and CES, the trade show where they introduced Sleep IQ technology and the company's first generation smart bed.
