Select Comfort stock gets bump after acquisition rumor

Friday Jun 30

Shares of Plymouth-based Select Comfort and Tempur Sealy International got a big bump late this week as rumors once again surfaced that Tempur might make a bid to acquire the maker of Sleep Number beds. The stock steadied on Friday, but Select Comfort's share rose 11.3 percent Thursday to close at a 52-week high of $35.60 a share.

