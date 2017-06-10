Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) & La-Z-Boy (LZB) Head-To-Head Comparison
Select Comfort Corp. and La-Z-Boy are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk. La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Sun
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
