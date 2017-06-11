School Specialty Partner, Listenwise, Honored as Finalist in 2017...
June 20, 2017 - EPS Instruction and Intervention, a division of School Specialty, Inc. , today announced that its strategic partner, Listenwise, an award-winning listening skills company that harnesses the power of listening to advance literacy and learning in all students, is a finalist in the 2017 Software & Information Industry Association CODiE Awards in the Best Source for Reference or Education Resources category. This prestigious annual awards program highlights achievement across the industry and honors the best education technology, business software and digital content.
