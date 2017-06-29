School Specialty Offers New Inclusive Physical Education Resources
School Specialty has recently added new resources to its Sportime featuring SPARK line of physical education equipment and curriculum. The new resources include the SPARK Inclusive PE Guidebook, Sportime Inclusive PE Starter Pack, Inclusive PE Specialty Workshop and Project IGNITE! online resources.
