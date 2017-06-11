Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increase...

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 71,772 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

