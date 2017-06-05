Our Views: More Angola ATMS for the b...

Our Views: More Angola ATMS for the bosses

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

When you've got plastic paid for by friendly donors to your department, why not use it? For a major at Louisiana State Penitentiary, it appears to have been too tempting, given his urgent need for sunglasses and a couple of La-Z-Boy recliners. And it was an accident, according to Sidney Davis, formerly a major at LSP at Angola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) 19 hr Jorygaz 781
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 5 Joy 182
Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11) Jun 5 Gloria 6
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Jun 3 mikeysolo101 17
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 31 mkurras 31
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 28 billg1970 421
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 28 Jeanette 315
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC