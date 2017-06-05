Our Views: More Angola ATMS for the bosses
When you've got plastic paid for by friendly donors to your department, why not use it? For a major at Louisiana State Penitentiary, it appears to have been too tempting, given his urgent need for sunglasses and a couple of La-Z-Boy recliners. And it was an accident, according to Sidney Davis, formerly a major at LSP at Angola.
