Oliver Gospel Mission benefits from furniture donation
For the third time in nine months, Oliver Gospel Mission has been the beneficiary of a furniture donation from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. The truckload of new and gently used furniture was dropped off at the mission's thrift store on Two Notch Road Wednesday.
