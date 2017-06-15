Oliver Gospel Mission benefits from f...

Oliver Gospel Mission benefits from furniture donation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

For the third time in nine months, Oliver Gospel Mission has been the beneficiary of a furniture donation from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. The truckload of new and gently used furniture was dropped off at the mission's thrift store on Two Notch Road Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12) Jun 19 Jason 4
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jun 17 McH 33
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Jun 11 Linda 2
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jun 9 Jorygaz 781
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 5 Joy 182
Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11) Jun 5 Gloria 6
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Jun 3 mikeysolo101 17
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC