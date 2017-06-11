Northwestern Mutual Investment Manage...

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Masco Corporation

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corporation by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,751 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period.

