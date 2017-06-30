New Jersey Supreme Court to Consider Key TCCWNA Issues
New Jersey's Truth in Consumer Contract Warranty and Notice Act , which sat largely unnoticed in the decades following its 1980 enactment until the recent surge in putative class action filings, is now before the New Jersey Supreme Court. [1] The Court accepted the Third Circuit Court of Appeal's certification in Spade v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Stephanie
|50
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|nanaj
|115
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 29
|McH
|34
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Coolnana
|783
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Set for Sale (Sep '16)
|Jun 28
|McH
|4
|looking to buy britannia rose nightstand (Feb '13)
|Jun 28
|Lusi
|10
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 25
|Fran Garrison
|183
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC