Mattress maker bringing 225 jobs to Jefferson Parish

Select Comfort has chosen Jefferson Parish to open a technical support contact center and will hire 225 to staff the location in Elmwood, Jefferson Parish and regional officials announced Thursday, June 15, 2017.

