Masco Corp (MAS) Receives Average Rat...

Masco Corp (MAS) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Masco Corp have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 25 Fran Garrison 183
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jun 24 Leelee 133
Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12) Jun 22 madfab 37
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jun 22 byugirl 782
News Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12) Jun 19 Jason 4
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jun 17 McH 33
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Jun 11 Linda 2
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 28 Jeanette 315
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC