Masco Corp (MAS) Position Decreased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Corp by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 37,221 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period.

