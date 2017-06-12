Marietta Investment Partners LLC Continues to Hold Position in Masco Corporation
Marietta Investment Partners LLC continued to hold its position in Masco Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the construction company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Sun
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC