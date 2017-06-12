LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Position Boosted by Cove Street Capital LLC
Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC