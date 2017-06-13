LSI Industries Inc. Announces the App...

LSI Industries Inc. Announces the Appointment of James E. Galeese as...

LSI Industries Inc. today announced the appointment of James E. Galeese as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ronald S. Stowell, who has been named Chief Financial Officer Emeritus and Treasurer and will remain a key part of LSI's financial leadership team. Jeffery S. Bastian, CPA, Vice President and Controller, has been promoted to the role of Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

