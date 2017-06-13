LSI Industries Inc. Announces the Appointment of James E. Galeese as...
LSI Industries Inc. today announced the appointment of James E. Galeese as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ronald S. Stowell, who has been named Chief Financial Officer Emeritus and Treasurer and will remain a key part of LSI's financial leadership team. Jeffery S. Bastian, CPA, Vice President and Controller, has been promoted to the role of Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Sun
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC