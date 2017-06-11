Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) R...

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

38 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Chicago, IL

