Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated - Research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt, in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Thu
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
