La-Z-Boy stock rallies on company's Q4 earnings, sales beat
La-Z-Boy said it earned $28 million, or 57 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $23 million, or 45 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales fell 1% to $412.7 million, compared with $417.1 million a year ago.
