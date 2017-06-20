La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2017 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results
La-Z-Boy Incorporated today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2017 full year and fourth quarter ended April 29, 2017. Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter decreased 1.0% to $412.7 million compared with fiscal 2016 fourth quarter sales of $417.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC