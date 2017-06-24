La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "La-Z-Boy is the third largest furniture maker in the U.S., the largest reclining-chair manufacturer in the world and America's largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture. " Shares of La-Z-Boy opened at 32.30 on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|Leelee
|133
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Thu
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 22
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC