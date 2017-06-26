Known for Sleep Number beds, Select Comfort will soon call itself that
Select Comfort Corp. will be getting a new corporate name, Sleep Number Corp., possibly in time for its headquarters move from Plymouth to Minneapolis this fall. "The company operates all of its stores and online experience under the Sleep Number brand and the consumer has high recognition of the proprietary Sleep Number bed," spokeswoman Maggie Habashy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Fran Garrison
|183
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Leelee
|133
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Jun 22
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 22
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC