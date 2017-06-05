Insider Selling: HNI Corp (HNI) Chair...

Insider Selling: HNI Corp (HNI) Chairman Sells 11,264 Shares of Stock

HNI Corp Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $518,256.64.

