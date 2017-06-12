HNI Corporation (HNI) to Post Q3 2017...

HNI Corporation (HNI) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share,...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of HNI Corporation in a note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Sun Linda 2
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jun 9 Jorygaz 781
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 5 Joy 182
Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11) Jun 5 Gloria 6
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Jun 3 mikeysolo101 17
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 31 mkurras 31
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 28 billg1970 421
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 28 Jeanette 315
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC