HNI Corporation (HNI) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share,...

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of HNI Corporation in a note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

