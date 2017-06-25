HNI Corporation (HNI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HNI Corporation by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,393 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Fran Garrison
|183
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Leelee
|133
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Jun 22
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 22
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC