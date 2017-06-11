HNI Corporation (HNI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts
HNI Corporation has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
