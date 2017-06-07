Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Expected t...

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Two analysts have issued estimates for Herman Miller's earnings.

Chicago, IL

