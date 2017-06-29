Government to ban export of rubberwoo...

Government to ban export of rubberwood from July 1

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Star Online

JOHOR BARU: The government will ban the export of rubberwood effective July 1, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Dr Wee said on Thursday that the decision was made to address the shortage of raw materials faced by the Malaysian furniture industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Set for Sale (Sep '16) 7 hr McH 4
looking to buy britannia rose nightstand (Feb '13) 9 hr Lusi 10
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 25 Fran Garrison 183
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jun 24 Leelee 133
Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12) Jun 22 madfab 37
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jun 22 byugirl 782
News Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12) Jun 19 Jason 4
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC