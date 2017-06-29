Government to ban export of rubberwood from July 1
JOHOR BARU: The government will ban the export of rubberwood effective July 1, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Dr Wee said on Thursday that the decision was made to address the shortage of raw materials faced by the Malaysian furniture industry.
