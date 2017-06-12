Good News: Furniture for Ronald McDonald House
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries in Pooler dropped off brand new furniture to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, Wednesday afternoon. Sofas, love seats, and a comfortable reclining chair will help relieve some of the stress felt by the families of critically sick children who stay at the Ronald McDonald House.
