Gabelli Initiates Coverage on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
The firm set a "hold" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli's price target suggests a potential upside of 0.74% from the company's previous close.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Fran Garrison
|183
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Leelee
|133
|Sumter Cabinet Company (May '12)
|Jun 22
|madfab
|37
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 22
|byugirl
|782
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Jun 19
|Jason
|4
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 17
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
