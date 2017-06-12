Fort Collins la-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Store Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Fort Collins' La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries was again recognized as the #4 performing La-Z-Boy Store in America at an awards ceremony held during the recent High Point Furniture Market. At the awards ceremony in High Point, North Carolina, the Fort Collins La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries store was again recognized as the #4 performing La-Z-Boy Store in all of America.

