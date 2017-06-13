Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 31
|mkurras
|31
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC