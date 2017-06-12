David B. Behen Joins La-Z-Boy as Chief Information Officer
La-Z-Boy Incorporated today announced that David B. Behen has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will report to Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
