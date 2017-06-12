David B. Behen Joins La-Z-Boy as Chie...

David B. Behen Joins La-Z-Boy as Chief Information Officer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

La-Z-Boy Incorporated today announced that David B. Behen has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will report to Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... Sun Linda 2
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Jun 9 Jorygaz 781
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Jun 5 Joy 182
Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11) Jun 5 Gloria 6
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Jun 3 mikeysolo101 17
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 31 mkurras 31
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 28 billg1970 421
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC